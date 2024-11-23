Who Will Be Maharashtra Chief Minister? What Devendra Fadnavis Said

The result of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election settled - the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has all but sealed a thumping victory over the Congress' Maha Vikas Aghadi combine - the focus is now on who will succeed Eknath Shinde as Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters Saturday evening, the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis - a two-time holder of that post (even if the second was a matter of days only) - offered some insight into that vexed query, declaring a decision had already been taken. Alliance leaders, he said, had been instructed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the Chief Minister will be selected after a consultation between all.

"There will be no dispute about who will be the Chief Minister... it was decided from day one that, after the election, the leaders of the three parties will sit together and decide this," he stressed.

"The decision will be acceptable to everyone, there is no dispute on this," he said, aware, no doubt, that supporters of chief ministerial hopefuls have already begun jockeying for their favourites.

As an aside, Mr Fadnavis said in 2019 (after his blink-and-you-miss-it) second stint, that he would return to claim it for a third time. In any case, the toe-the-party line response now echoed that by outgoing Chief Minister Shinde, who was installed in the post after the 2022 Shiv Sena rebellion.

Mr Shinde led over 40 Sena MLAs into the BJP's fold in 2022, a move that forced undivided Sena boss Uddhav Thackeray to step down as Chief Minister and his MVA government to fall.

"Let the final results come... the same way as we fought elections together, all three parties will sit together and take a decision," Mr Shinde, who defended his Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat, said.

Who Will Be Next Chief Minister?

On paper it will be a straight fight between Mr Fadnavis and Mr Shinde.

The BJP is set for its best ever showing in a Maharashtra Assembly election but will, most likely, fall agonisingly short of the 145-seat majority mark without the Shinde Sena's support.

Eknath Shinde will be aware of this fact, and that it signals a replay of 2019.

Five years ago, Uddhav Thackeray broke ties with the BJP after being denied, he felt, a rotational chief ministerial formula. The undivided Sena won only 56 seats to the BJP's 105 but then, as now, the saffron party needed its ideological partner to get over the finishing line.

And now, as then, Mr Shinde may feel he can push the BJP to his advantage.

The problem, though, is that now the BJP also has Ajit Pawar's NCP faction, and its 40 seats, in its pocket. Mr Pawar is an outgoing Deputy Chief Minister and could be persuaded to retain that and back a BJP Chief Minister.

There is, of course, another option entirely.

The BJP could go off-script and selected someone else as Chief Minister, a tactic it used last year in Madhya Pradesh when veteran leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan was dropped, despite leading the party to a big victory, in favour of the then-unknown Mohan Yadav.

That switch, however, was with caste equations in mind before the April-June federal election.