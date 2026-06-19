Who Was Romanch Mahajan? Punjab Teen Who Died In US Horse Carriage Accident

The death of 18-year-old Romanch Mahajan in a horse-drawn carriage accident at New York's Central Park has left his hometown of Pathankot in shock. The teenager, who died while trying to help his mother after she fell from a runaway carriage, had recently completed school and was preparing to begin college.

According to The New York Times, Romanch was visiting New York with his parents and younger brother when the accident took place on June 17.

Here is all we know about Romanch Mahajan:

Looking Ahead To College

Romanch was the son of Deepak Mahajan and Priya Mahajan and belonged to a business family in Pathankot. According to information available on his father's Instagram profile, Deepak Mahajan is associated with multiple local businesses, including a jewellery store, a hotel and a travel company.

Just days before the trip, Romanch had received admission to a university in Jaipur, his father told The New York Times. The family had arrived in New York on the same day they got the news of his admission.

Having recently completed Class XII, Romanch was preparing to take the next step in his academic journey.

Bright And Humble Student

Romanch studied at The Angel's Public School in Pathankot, where he completed his schooling in the 2025-26 batch. In a tribute shared on social media after his death, the school remembered him as "a bright, humble, and promising young soul whose presence touched the hearts of his teachers and classmates alike."

Romanch's social media posts show a teenager who enjoyed travelling and exploring new places. His Instagram account features photographs from trips to beaches and mountains.

His trip to New York was his first visit to the United States. During the family's stay, they visited several of the city's most famous landmarks, including the Statue of Liberty and the Brooklyn Bridge, according to his father.

What Happened In New York?

The accident occurred during a horse-drawn carriage ride in Central Park.

According to reports, the carriage driver had briefly stepped away to take a photograph when the horse suddenly bolted. As the carriage sped through the park, Romanch's mother, Priya Mahajan, fell out.

His father, Deepak Mahajan, said that Romanch immediately jumped from the moving carriage in an attempt to help her. "We were yelling, 'Help me, help me!'" Mahajan recalled.

He said the teenager was trying to reach his mother when he suffered a fatal head injury. Romanch later died at NewYork-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center.