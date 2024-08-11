5 Facts On Former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh Who Died At 93

He joined politics in the early 1980s and was elected as a MP from Bharatpur in 1984

Former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh died on Saturday at age 93, after a prolonged illness.

The veteran Congress leader died at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, near Delhi, where he had been undergoing treatment for the past few weeks. His family has confirmed his death.

Here are some facts on the Former External Affairs Minister: