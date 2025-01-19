Who Was Aman Jaiswal, TV Actor Who Died In A Bike Accident In Mumbai

Television actor Aman Jaiswal died on Friday in a road accident in the Jogeshwari West area of Mumbai. The incident occurred around 3:15 PM on Hill Park Road when a truck allegedly hit Mr Jaiswal's motorcycle.

Following the crash, the 23-year-old was rushed to a hospital's trauma ward, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police reports. The truck driver was immediately taken into police custody, and the vehicle was seized. An offence has been registered at the Amboli police station.

Who was Aman Jaiswal?

Aman Jaiswal was widely known for his lead role in the popular TV series Dhartiputra Nandini. On Saturday, his co-actor and producer of the show Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala shared a tribute, writing, "It's shocking and just not believable, so untimely, may his family have the strength to deal with this tragedy. Aman, you will always be remembered with love."

He also had stints in shows like Punyashlok Ahilyabai and Udaariyaan.

The 23-year-old was a popular figure on social media with almost 70,000 followers on Instagram. He also liked to sing.

Aman Jaiswal, a big fan of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was often seen dancing to his songs in videos shared on Instagram.

He felt a "unique and special commendation" with Shah Rukh Khan, he revealed in a 2023 interview with The Times of India. Mr Jaiswal shared that his interest in acting was sparked when he walked in on his father watching Kal Ho Naa Ho. "In the movie, Shah Rukh Khan portrayed a character named Aman, which also happens to be my name. Hearing my name on television for the first time intrigued me, and I ended up watching the entire film. It was a turning point for me, and that experience pushed me to pursue a career in acting. There is a unique and special connection that I feel with SRK due to that unforgettable moment," he said.