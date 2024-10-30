All About Andhra Pradesh's Ex Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, Involved In Feud With Sister

At a prayer meeting in the Nalla Kaluva village of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh on September 25, 2009, a first-time Congress MP, who, until then, was more a businessman and less a politician, addressed a gathering. The condolence meeting was for none other than his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who died in a chopper crash, three months after being re-elected to power.

The man, addressing the people, was YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had a message for the families of people who died by suicide upon hearing about the death of the then Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. “I am telling all of them the great leader YSR is not dead, he lives inside us through his ideals. I will come and meet every family affected by these deaths and find out about their well-being,” he announced, not far from the site where his father's chopper had crashed.

Over the next fourteen months, what ensued was a bitter battle between the Congress high command in Delhi and Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had just one thing on his mind -- his "word" to the people "who sacrificed their lives for his father." While the senior Congress leadership, particularly then-party president Sonia Gandhi, opposed the Odarpu Yatra (Consolation tour), Jagan had other plans. He was willing to defy the senior leadership and most importantly prepared to seize his father's legacy.

The next few months were momentous. Jagan resumed his Odarpu Yatra in July 2010 and resigned from the Congress in November. In December, in his family's hometown -- Pulivendula -- Jagan announced he would launch his party in his father's memory.

Jagan's yatra, for the ones who voted for YSR first in 2004 and then in 2009, was reminiscent of his father's 1,470-km padayatra in 2003.

His party, YSRCP Congress, swept the 2019 elections, with Jagan Reddy becoming Chief Minister.

Five years later, in the 2024 state elections, his party lost to Chandrababu Naidu.

After the devastating loss in state polls, a family dispute with his sister, YS Sharmila, has added to Jagan Reddy's troubles. Reports revealed that Jagan had given her Rs 200 crore as her share of the family assets. However, he soon lodged a complaint with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), alleging Sharmila transferred shares from Saraswati Power, a family enterprise, without his consent. Their mother, YS Vijayamma, backed Sharmila, saying she was “unfairly treated”. The NCLT hearing is scheduled for November 8.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy: Early Life

Born on December 21, 1972, in Pulivendula, Andhra Pradesh, Yeduguri Sandinti Jagan Mohan Reddy comes from a Christian family. He is the son of late YS Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR), a two-time former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, and YS Vijayamma. Jagan's younger YS Sharmila is also active in politics.

Education

Jagan Reddy attended Hyderabad Public School until class 12. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from Pragathi Mahavidyalaya Degree and PG College in RamKoti, Hyderabad.



Personal Life

Jagan Reddy married YS Bharathi on August 28, 1996. They have two daughters.



Business Career



Before joining politics, Jagan Reddy was a businessman. He bought Sandur Power Company Limited (SPCL) from MB Ghorpade in 2001 and invested in other companies, helping SPCL grow. His wife, YS Bharathi, now manages the company. As Jagan got more involved in politics, he sold his shares in SPCL and stepped back from active business roles.



Political Career

Jagan Mohan Reddy campaigned for the Congress in the 2004 elections. He made his electoral debut in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls and was elected from the Kadapa seat. His father was also elected as chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for a second consecutive term after 2009 state polls. Three months later, YSR was killed in a chopper crash.

After spending over a year convincing the Congress high command to let him embark on his consolation yatra, Jagan decided it was time to go directly to the voter and seek a mandate. In early 2011, he announced the formation of the YSR Congress Party.

In 2014, in its first full election, YSR Congress emerged as the second largest party with 67 seats in the newly formed 175-member Andhra Assembly. But that wasn't it. Jagan's success in his first election meant the Congress was reduced to zero. In many ways, Jagan had attained what he originally set out to achieve -- the people's approval.

From 2014 to 2019, Jagan served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly.



Jagan Reddy – Chief Minister Of Andhra Pradesh



In the 2019 elections, the YSR Congress Party swept the polls, winning 151 of 175 assembly seats and 22 of 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh. Jagan took office as Chief Minister on May 30, 2019.

His tenure was characterised by various welfare schemes such as Jagananna Amma Vodi, which provides financial assistance to mothers or guardians from BPL households for their children's education, and Navaratnalu, a set of nine welfare schemes benefiting farmers, women and the health sector.

He also proposed a new approach to the state capital, moving away from the earlier TDP government's plan to build a capital in Amaravati. Jagan suggested three capitals for different administrative functions, which sparked protests from farmers in Amaravati.

In 2023, he was reported as the richest chief minister in India, with assets valued at Rs 510 crore.



2024 Assembly Elections



In the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, the YSRCP did not perform well, securing only 11 seats. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), won 164 seats. TDP's N. Chandrababu Naidu was elected as the 18th Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Despite the shattering loss, Jagan retained his seat in Pulivendula, defeating B. Tech Ravi of the TDP by over 61,000 votes.

Jagan is now an MLA representing the Pulivendula Assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh. The constituency has been a family stronghold since 1978 – previously held by both his parents.



Key Events