Jagan Reddy Richest Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee Poorest: Report

Jagan Mohan Reddy has declared assets worth Rs 510 crore. (File)

Andhra Pradesh's YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the richest Chief Minister in India while his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee is the poorest, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms and National Election Watch.

Mr Reddy has assets worth Rs 510 crore, according to the report based on the self-declared affidavits filed by the Chief Ministers of 28 states and two Union territories in the last elections they fought.

Arunachal Pradesh's Pema Khandu in second on the list with total assets of Rs 163 crore and Odisha's Naveen Patnaik third with assets worth Rs 63 crore.

Out of the 30 Chief Ministers' financial statements analysed in the report, all except one have assets worth over a crore. The only exception and the last Chief Minister on this list is Mamata Banerjee who has declared assets worth Rs 15 lakh, according to the report. She is also the only woman in the list.

With assets worth over a crore, Haryana's Manohar Lal Khattar and Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan share the last three positions with Ms Banerjee.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has declared liabilities of over Rs 8 crore. His Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai declared liabilities of over Rs 4 crore and Maharashtra's Eknath Shinde over Rs 3 crore.

The report dwelled not just on the financial status of the Chief Ministers, but also their criminal record, educational status, and so on.

Three of the 30 Chief Ministers have declared criminal cases against them. While 11 of them are graduates and nine post-graduates, four hold professional degrees and one doctoral degree. Only one among them is a Class 10-pass while the remaining three are class 12-pass.