Who Is Tahawwur Rana And His Role In 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks

US President Donald Trump on Thursday cleared the extradition of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India, shortly after his bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rana is currently lodged in a jail in Los Angeles. Since 2019, India has maintained Rana was the mastermind behind the terror attacks.

"Today I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters and very evil people of the world, and having to do with the horrific Mumbai terrorist attack, to face justice in India. So, he is going back to India to face justice," President Trump said.

Appreciating the US stand on the issue, PM Modi thanked President Trump for confirming the extradition of Rana. "A perpetrator of the Mumbai terror attack is being extradited for his interrogation and trial in India. I thank President Trump for expediting the process," he said.

Trump's confirmation comes a few weeks after the US Supreme Court rejected Rana's review petition paving the way for his extradition to India. Following this, India had said it was working with US authorities to bring Rana back to India as early as possible.

Tahawwur Rana and his role in 2008 Mumbai terror attacks

Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, had earlier worked as a doctor for the Pakistan Army. He is facing charges for his role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks in which over 160 people died. According to officials, he was aware of the terror attack and was in contact with the terrorist groups and their leaders in Pakistan.

One of the main conspirators of the 26/11 convicts, Pakistani-American David Coleman Headley, had testified against Rana. During his interrogation in the US, Hadley had revealed that he had travelled to India five times between 2007 and 2008 and done recce for the Mumbai attacks - using a five-year visa that Rana had helped him obtain. He also revealed the role of terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the Mumbai attacks and said he had opened an immigration company to hide his identity with Rana's help.

To prepare for the attack, Rana visited Mumbai with his wife and stayed at the Taj Mahal Hotel, which later became a target of the attacks.

In 2011, Rana was acquitted by a US court on charges of abetting the Mumbai terror attacks but was convicted of providing material support to the Lashkar-e-Taiba and helping a terror plot in Denmark.

Rana is also accused of having links with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).