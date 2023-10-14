Who Is Raginny, YouTuber Caught In Legal Battle With Actor Sonam Kapoor

Raginyy has around 10,900 YouTube subscribers

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja have sent a legal notice to Raginyy, a social media influencer and YouTuber over a video in which she roasted the actor for her public statements.

Raginyy shared the legal notice on her Instagram and YouTube accounts, which claimed that the YouTuber's video tarnished the reputation of the actor, her husband, and their fashion brands.

"The reported fake post is illegally uploaded content belonging to our client Ms Sonam Kapoor Ahuja," the notice read.

"These actions are not authorised by our clients. Kindly delete the reported link and ensure that you do not allow your platform to be used for the mentioned activities," it added.

Responding to the legal notice, Raginyy posted a video on her Instagram and YouTube pages, titled, "She who must not be named."

The video now has over 42,000 views.

Who is Raginyy?

Raginyy is a content creator, who posts videos both on Instagram and YouTube. She creates parody videos. She is still an emerging name and is not as popular as some of the other content creators. Raginny has a total of 10,900 YouTube subscribers and 38,400 followers on Instagram. In fact, her YouTube roast video on Sonam Kapoor, which initially had a little over 4,000 views, saw a remarkable surge in popularity after the legal notice.

Raginyy Responds To Legal Notice

Raginyy responded to Sonam Kapoor's legal notice through an Instagram post and said that she comes from a middle-class home and doesn't have a background like Ms Kapoor.

The YouTuber pointed out that she had also praised Sonam in her video, but the actor chose to focus on the uncharitable remarks.