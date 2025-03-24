Who Is Prasanna Sankar? All About Rippling Co-Founder Caught In Custody Battle With Wife

Prasanna Sankar, a tech entrepreneur, has made serious allegations against his estranged wife, including claims of an extramarital affair and the filing of false police complaints. These accusations surfaced in a series of social media posts during their ongoing and acrimonious custody dispute.

According to Prasanna Sankar, his wife has falsely accused him of rape, domestic violence, and kidnapping, allegedly using her connections within the police to harass him. In response, Sankar has accused her of abducting their 9-year-old son.

My name is Prasanna, who previously founded Rippling (worth $10B); I'm going through a divorce. I'm now on the run from the Chennai police hiding outside of Tamil Nadu. This is my story. — Prasanna S (@myprasanna) March 23, 2025

Who is Prasanna Sankar?

Prasanna Sankaranarayanan is an Indian-origin entrepreneur based in Singapore. Born and raised in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, he earned a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy), where he also met his wife.

Sankar is a well-known figure in the tech industry, best recognised as the co-founder of Rippling, a workforce management software company currently valued at around $10 billion.

Before launching Rippling, he gained experience at leading tech firms, including an internship at Google in 2006 and a subsequent role at Microsoft Canada.

Since January 2023, Sankar has also been the founder of 0xPPL, a decentralized social network designed for crypto communities, as per his LinkedIn profile.

Highlighting his passion for programming, Sankar shares on LinkedIn:

"I used to do a lot of programming contests: I was ranked #1 in India at TopCoder while in college, was a two-time Google Code Jam world finalist, and a two-time ACM ICPC world finalist."