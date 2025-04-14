Who Is Mehul Choksi, Fugitive Tycoon Arrested In Belgium Amid India's Extradition Push

Fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi, one of the prime accused in the Rs 13,500-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, has been arrested in Belgium, his lawyer has confirmed.

The arrest follows a request linked to the ongoing investigation into the Rs 13,500-crore loan fraud involving Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi. The 65-year-old was taken into custody on Saturday, April 12 after Belgian authorities confirmed his presence in the country.

Both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have filed multiple charge sheets against him, with investigations still underway.

Who is Mehul Choksi?