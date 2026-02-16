Who Is Irina Ghose, Former Microsoft MD Now Leading Anthropic India?

Anthropic has appointed Irina Ghose, a former managing director at Microsoft India, to manage the AI startup's India operations. She brings over 30 years of experience to the company. On Monday, February 16, Anthropic announced the opening of its first office in Bengaluru.

In a blog post, the company said, "India is the second-largest market for Claude.ai, home to a developer community doing some of the most technically intense AI work we see anywhere. Nearly half of Claude's usage in India comprises computer and mathematical tasks: building applications, modernising systems, and shipping production software."

Earlier, in January, Irina Ghose confirmed her new role at Anthropic on LinkedIn.

She said, "I'm thrilled to join Anthropic as Managing Director for India. Anthropic's Claude delivers high-trust, enterprise-grade AI designed for mission-critical environments, and I'm honoured to work alongside organisations, developers and startups across India as they leverage AI to transform their operations and create value."

Who is Irina Ghose?

She had worked with Microsoft India for 24 years before leaving in December 2025. She served as the Managing Director for Microsoft India from July 2023 to December 2025.

She held several high-level positions, including Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Microsoft India and Executive Director for Cloud Solutions. Before her long tenure at Microsoft, she worked with Wipro Infotech and HCL Infosystems.

In addition to her corporate leadership, she is also known for her passion for marathons.

She holds a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT (BHU) Varanasi and an MBA from XLRI Jamshedpur.

She is the co-founder of MyLittleBit, a philanthropic foundation that has been driving initiatives with a focus on Education & Jobs for underprivileged girls.