Who Is Harjit Singh Laddi, Terrorist Behind Firing at Kapil Sharma's Cafe

Harjit Singh Laddi is designated as one of the most wanted terrorists by NIA.
Comedian Kapil Sharma's newly launched cafe in Surrey, Canada, came under attack late Wednesday, and Khalistani terrorist Harjit Singh Laddi has claimed responsibility for it.
Videos show a man firing multiple rounds at the cafe's glass window from a car. No injuries were reported. The incident occurred days after the cafe's soft launch on social media.
Laddi, one of India's most wanted terrorists and linked to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), allegedly ordered the shooting over remarks made at Kapil Sharma's show that he found offensive.
Canadian authorities are investigating the attack.
Who Is Harjit Singh Laddi?
- Harjit Singh Laddi is designated as one of the most wanted terrorists by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He is a prominent foreign-based operative of the banned terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), a pro-Khalistan militant organisation.
- Laddi reportedly lives in Germany and is considered a key figure in coordinating BKI's operations abroad, particularly in Canada and the UK. He is originally from Garpadhana village in the Aur area of Nawanshahr district, Punjab.
- Laddi has been accused of orchestrating multiple violent attacks in Punjab. He is specifically accused of planning and executing the assassination of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar (also known as Vikas Bagga) in Rupnagar, Punjab, in April 2024.
- The NIA last year announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to Laddi's arrest.
- He operates under Pakistan-based leadership of BKI chief Wadhawa Singh Babbar, and is involved in a transnational terror conspiracy aimed at destabilising Punjab. Laddi's role includes recruiting local operatives in India, supplying arms and ammunition, and providing logistical and financial support.
- In connection with the VHP leader's assassination, the NIA has filed a chargesheet naming both Laddi and Wadhawa Singh. BKI is one of the oldest Khalistani terrorist outfits and is banned under India's Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The name "Babbar Khalsa" is derived from the 1920s militant group Babbar Akali, which was active during British colonial rule.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world