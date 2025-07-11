Who Is Harjit Singh Laddi, Terrorist Behind Firing at Kapil Sharma's Cafe

Comedian Kapil Sharma's newly launched cafe in Surrey, Canada, came under attack late Wednesday, and Khalistani terrorist Harjit Singh Laddi has claimed responsibility for it.

Videos show a man firing multiple rounds at the cafe's glass window from a car. No injuries were reported. The incident occurred days after the cafe's soft launch on social media.

Laddi, one of India's most wanted terrorists and linked to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), allegedly ordered the shooting over remarks made at Kapil Sharma's show that he found offensive.

Canadian authorities are investigating the attack.

Who Is Harjit Singh Laddi?