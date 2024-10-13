Who Is Handler of Baba Siddique's Killers: Trail From Jalandhar To Mumbai

The fourth man involved in the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique is from Punjab's Jalandhar, police sources have said. Around two years ago, the man -- Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar -- was arrested by the local police and met the members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Patiala jail. When he was released, he went to Mumbai.

The police said Akhtar was the handler of Baba Siddique's shooters and giving them directions from outside. When Siddiqui was shot, Akhtar was giving information to the shooters about his location. He also provided them with logistical support, including renting a room.

Baba Siddiqui was killed by three shooters. Among them, Gurmel Singh is a resident of village Narad in Kaithal district in Haryana. The other two are residents of Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh. Gurmel and the second shooter, who claims to be a minor, have been arrested. The third shooter, Shiv Kumar, is still on the run.

Akhtar was a resident of village Shakar of Nakodar in Jalandhar. He was arrested in 2022 in a case of organized crime, murder and robbery and placed in in Patiala jail, where he came in contact with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and received instructions to murder Siddique.

Police sources said after being released from jail on June 7, Akhtar had reached Kaithal to meet Gurmel. The shooters then left for Mumbai, and set up a base there.

After the shooting, Akhtar fled. Sources said he is still hiding out in Mumbai. Multiple teams have been formed to locate him.