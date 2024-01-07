Who Is Geeta Rabari, Singer Praised By PM Modi For Shree Ram Ghar Aaye Bhajan

Geeta Ben Rabari released the Shree Ram Ghar Aye on January 1 this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, praised singer Geeta Rabari for her Bhajan Shree Ram Ghar Aaye, based on Lord Ram and Ayodhya.

Praising Geeta Rabari's work, the Prime Minister shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) in Hindi. Sharing the YouTube link of the bhajan, PM Modi wrote, “The wait for the arrival of Ram Lala in the divine grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya is about to end. My family members across the country are eagerly waiting for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya. This bhajan of Geetaben Rabari ji to welcome him is very emotional.”

Here is all you need to know about Geeta Rabari:

1. Geeta Rabari is a popular name in the world of folk songs. The Gujarati singer was born on December 31, 1996, in Kachchh. She is well-known as “Kutchi Koel”.

2. Geeta Ben Rabari released the Shree Ram Ghar Aye on January 1 this year. The over 7-minute bhajan has garnered more than 6 lakh views on YouTube so far. It has been composed by Sunita Joshi.

3. Geeta Ben Rabari marked her singing debut in 2017, with her hit track Rona Ser Ma.

4. Geeta Rabari's debut song Rona Ser Ma is the first Gujarati track to garner more than 500 million views on YouTube. The 27-year-old singer announced the big news in a post on Facebook. Sharing the teaser video of her track, Geeta Rabri wrote, “First Gujarati song to achieve 500M views on YouTube. We thank everyone for achieving a landmark of 500 million YouTube views on "Rona Ser Ma" and we congratulate every one of you as this was not possible without your love and support. Special thanks to team Raghav Digital.”

5. Last year in October, Geeta Rabari gave her first-ever performance at Mumbai's biggest Navaratri event 'Chogada Re Navaratri Utsav' at Holy Family Ground in Andheri, reported news agency ANI.