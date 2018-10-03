Who Is Belaku? The Little Girl Whose Birthday Cake Wish Moved PM Modi

A little girl in Karnataka wanted PM Modi's photo on her birthday cake. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today tweeted his blessings to a young girl, Belaku, who wanted his image on her birthday cake. Belaku's father tweeted a photo of the birthday cake along with a message that caught the Prime Minister's attention on social media.

"Today is my daughter Belaku's birthday. I asked her 'What do you want on your birthday?' She said 'I want Modi Ji's photo on my birthday cake' Indeed, PM Modi is a Chor... A Chor who has stolen even kid's heart (sic)," tweeted Mahesh Vikram Hegde.

PM Modi, in reply, wrote: "Please convey my blessings to young Belaku. I pray for her happiness and good health."

Belaku's wish became a bit of a hit on social media as greetings poured in for the girl - including, apparently, from complete strangers. Some said "Belaku" means "light" in Kannada.

@mvmeet Belaku Means light. Such a wonderful name. You are so lucky to have Modiji blessings Belaku. Happy birthday to you. God bless you with good health and happiness. - Vasanth (@Vasanth0781) October 3, 2018

Many Many happy returns of the day dear Belaku... 🎂🎂. In fact Modi ji have stolen 75% of the world people's heart too. #ILoveMyChorPMpic.twitter.com/zyRyP9Xz6T - Bhagwat🇮🇳 (@hibhagwat) September 30, 2018

The "Chor (thief)" reference has been bandied about in the row over the Rafale jet fighter deal with France; in the acrid back-and-forth ahead of several state elections and the national polls next year, the Congress and its chief Rahul Gandhi have repeatedly accused PM Modi of "robbing" the nation and benefiting the big fish.

The ruling BJP has emphatically denied any wrongdoing.