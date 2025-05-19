Who Is Ashoka University Professor Arrested For A Post On Op Sindoor

Ali Khan Mahmudabad, an associate professor at Ashoka University, has been arrested in connection with a social media post about Operation Sindoor, police said on Sunday.

The arrest was made following a complaint filed by a BJP Yuva Morcha leader.

A section of Mr Mahmudabad's now-deleted post reads, "I am very happy to see so many right wing commentators applauding Colonel Sofiya Qureshi but perhaps they could also equally loudly demand that the victims of mob lynchings, arbitrary bulldozing and others who are victims of the BJP's hate mongering be protected as Indian citizens. The optics of two women soldiers presenting their findings is important, but optics must translate to reality on the ground, otherwise it's just hypocrisy."

Who Is Ali Khan Mahmudabad?