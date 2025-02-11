Apoorva Mukhija: YouTuber Facing Case For Remarks On Samay Raina's Roast Show

A police case has been filed against social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and others, over their controversial remarks on comedian Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent. The accused have been charged with promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit discussions, sparking massive public outrage.

Ms Mukhija, known as 'Rebel Kid' or 'Kaleshi Aurat', appeared as a guest panellist alongside Mr Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and host Samay Raina. During the episode, she made a vulgar remark involving a contestant's mother, drawing sharp criticism from viewers. While the show is known for its no-holds-barred humour, many believe this episode went too far.

Although Ranveer Allahbadia's comments have been at the centre of the controversy, Ms Mukhija's remarks have also caused outrage. Amid growing backlash, she posted a screenshot of a private chat with a friend, writing, "Me and [friend]'s last 2 brain cells trying to come up with a solve for the new problem that I created."

Who is Apoorva Mukhija?

Born in 2001, Apoorva Mukhija is a social media influencer with over 2.7 million followers on Instagram. She is well-known for her mini vlogs, candid storytelling style, and content on lifestyle, fashion, and travel vlogs. She studied at Delhi Public School, Panipat, and the Convent of Jesus and Mary, New Delhi. She holds a B.Tech in Computer Engineering from Manipal University, Jaipur.

Ms Mukhija is an Associate Sales Engineer Analyst at Dell Technologies, as per her LinkedIn profile. She previously interned in social media marketing and web development at various companies, including Dineout, MX TakaTak, The Sparks Foundation, and CodeMath.

She was listed among Forbes' Top 100 Digital Stars 2023 and ranked 8th on Forbes' 2024 Creator List.

At just 24, she has collaborated with over 60 major brands, including OnePlus, Netflix, Spotify, Google, Hotstar, Amazon, Flipkart and Meta.

She appeared in the Hindi web series Baat Pakki (2025). She has also walked the ramp in various fashion shows.

She has been honoured with multiple accolades, including the 2023 Exhibit Award, 2024 Who's Next Influencer Award (Storyteller of the Year), 2024 Entrepreneur India Award (Rising Star of the Year), and the 2024 Cosmopolitan Blogger Award.