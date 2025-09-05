Meet Anjana Krishna, IPS Officer Berated In Viral Call With Ajit Pawar

An investigation into the allegations of illegal excavation for road construction in Solapur brought IPS officer Anjana Krishna at loggerheads with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.



A video of their heated exchange over a phone call has gone viral. In the clip, Mr Pawar is heard telling the officer, “I am the Deputy Chief Minister speaking. Stop the action. Should I take action against you? Do you have so much daring?”

The officer failed to recognise Ajit Pawar's voice, prompting the Deputy CM to admonish her.



Who Is IPS Officer Anjana Krishna?



Anjana Krishna V.S. is currently serving as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Karmala, Solapur district. Known for her integrity and sharpness, she belongs to the 2022 IPS batch, having secured an All India Rank of 355 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, according to reports.



Born in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Anjana comes from a modest background. Her father runs a textile business, while her mother is employed as a typist in the local court. She studied at St Mary's Central School in Thiruvananthapuram's Poojappura suburb before pursuing a B.Sc. in Mathematics at NSS College, Neeramankara. Determined to join the civil services, she prepared for the UPSC and succeeded in her goal of entering the Indian Police Service.



Until recently, Anjana Krishna was largely unknown outside her professional circle. But the viral video of her exchange with Ajit Pawar has catapulted her into the spotlight.



The Clash In Solapur



According to reports, Anjana Krishna was overseeing action against unauthorised excavation in Kurdu village on August 31, when an NCP worker, Baba Jagtap, called Ajit Pawar and handed over the phone to her. On the line, Pawar instructed her to stop the operation, citing the ongoing Maratha agitation in Mumbai and the tense atmosphere.



Unfazed, the officer replied, “Please call me on my number.”



This reportedly infuriated Mr Pawar, who told her, “Should I take action against you? Do you have so much daring? Give me your number, I am making a video call. You'll recognise me on video call, won't you?”



He then connected with her directly through a video call, instructing her to stop the action and coordinate with the local Tehsildar.



NCP MP Sunil Tatkare said the video was deliberately leaked, adding that Mr Pawar didn't intend to stop the action but might have berated the officer to placate party workers.