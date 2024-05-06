Who Is Alamgir Alam, Jharkhand Minister Linked To Huge Recoveries In Raids

Alamgir Alam is Jharkhand's Minister of Rural Development. (File)

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday conducted raids at multiple locations in Ranchi and recovered Rs 25 crore unaccounted cash from the house of a domestic help allegedly linked to secretary of Jharkhand Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam. The ED launched raids under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED made the recovery from a room allegedly belonging to the domestic help of Sanjiv Lal, the personal secretary to Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam.

5 facts about Alamgir Alam: