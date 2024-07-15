Who Is Abhishek Singh, Ex-IAS Officer Under Fire Over Disability Claim

Abhishek Singh resigned in 2023

Ex-IAS officer Abhishek Singh is currently at the centre of a major controversy as questions abound on his selection in the civil services under disability criteria. Singh claimed he had a locomotor disability and availed the benefits of concession in the UPSC selection process.

However, the ex-bureaucrat is now under fire after his dance and gym videos went viral on social media. Social media users commented on posts, calling for greater transparency and accountability in the selection process.

Who is Abhishek Singh?

1. Abhishek Singh is a former 2011 batch Indian Administrative Services Officer (IAS) of the Uttar Pradesh cadre. His father, Kripa Shankar Sigh, was an IPS officer.

2. In 2015, Abhishek Singh was deputed to the national capital for three years before his tenure was extended for another two years. In 2020, he was sent back to his parent cadre, Uttar Pradesh, following his medical leave.

3. The ex-bureaucrat came into the limelight after he entered the glamour world. In 2020, he made his acting debut with a psychological thriller short film, titled Char Pandrah. He was also seen playing an important role in the Netflix series, Delhi Crime Season 2.

4. He is quite a popular figure on social media, with over five million followers on Instagram. He has featured in several music videos for singers B Praak, Jubin Nautiyal and Badshah.

5. Abhishek Singh, who now identifies as an actor and social entrepreneur, resigned in 2023 to pursue acting and films full-time. He also launched a free bus service from Jaunpur to Ayodhya for those wanting to visit the newly constructed Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.