Who Are The Top Indian Gamers Prime Minister Narendra Modi Met?

PM Modi also asked about the challenges gamers face in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met with top Indian gamers to discuss the future of the gaming industry.

During the meeting, they talked about the rise of games in India, the career prospects in gaming, and the participation of women in the field. PM Modi also asked about the challenges gamers face in India and the distinction between skill-based games and those offering quick income. The gamers suggested clarity on these types of games and also discussed concerns about video game addiction.

Top Indian gamers who met PM Narendra Modi

Naman Mathur (Mortal)

Naman Mathur, aka "Mortal” is a 26-year-old professional esports player and content creator, particularly known for his expertise in the PUBG Mobile game. Not many would know that Mr Mathur won the 2022 Battleground Mobile Pro Series season 1. He is also the co-founder of S8UL Sports, a gaming organisation dedicated to promoting esports in India.

Animesh Agarwal (Thug)

Animesh Agarwal, "Thug", 28, is known primarily through his gameplay videos and streams. He has represented India in PUBG Mobile's inaugural international tournament and is the co-founder of 8 Bit Creatives and S8UL Sports. He has a significant following on platforms like YouTube and Instagram, where he streams his games and engages with his audience.

Anshu Bisht (Gamerfleet)

Anshu Bisht, 26, known by his online alias “Gamerfleet”, is a popular minecraft player. He is known for his streams and vlogging on YouTube.

Ganesh Gangadhar (Skrossi)

Ganesh Gangadhar, 26, popularly known as "Skrossi," is a global esports player. He is the first person to represent India in the Valorant Champions Tour. He has a significant following on platforms like YouTube and Twitch, where he shares his gameplay, strategies, and tips with his audience.

Tirth Mehta (Gcttirth)

Tirth Mehta, widely known as "Gcttirth” is a 26-year-old gamer and one of the leading game developers in India. He won India's first-ever esports bronze medal at the Asian Games 2018.

Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming)

Payal Dhare, 23, is the most popular female gaming creator in India. She won the Dynamic Gaming Creator of the Year Award in Creators United 2023.

Mithilesh Patankar (MythPat)

Mithilesh Patankar aka “MythPat”, is a 27-year-old known for his entertainment and gaming content across all streaming platforms. He is the only Indian nominated for the Streamy Awards twice.