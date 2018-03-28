Parties Used Us For Caste Research, JD(U) Was A Client Too: Whistleblower

Data row: Whistleblower tweets details of Cambridge Analytica's India activities for various parties

New Delhi: Cambridge Analytica, the company accused of massive data breach, worked for multiple parties in India and also provided caste analysis for "a national party" and the Janata Dal United. The explosive details were tweeted by Christopher Wylie, the whistleblower who exposed the scandal involving the misuse of Facebook users' data to manipulate elections. Yesterday, Wylie, a former employee of the company, told British lawmakers that the Congress was a client of Cambridge Analytica.