Mark Zuckerberg's Plans After Facebook Data Leak: All You Need To Know

Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook will restrict data access to prevent abuse
New Delhi: In the latest update, Facebook founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, shared what he proposes to do after the massive data breach that could involve 50 million users. Mr Zuckerberg on his page said, "he started Facebook"..."he's responsible" and will "fix it". In an interview to CNN, Mr Zuckerburg said, he is even ready to appear before a Congressional panel. The world's largest social media network is facing growing scrutiny in Europe and the United States about allegations that London-based political consultancy Cambridge Analytica illegally accessed what users shared, to build profiles on American voters, which were later used to help elect President Donald Trump in 2016.
Mark Zuckerberg, on his Facebook page said, "We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can't then we don't deserve to serve you"
"First, we will investigate all apps that had access to large amounts of information before we changed our platform to dramatically reduce data access in 2014, and we will conduct a full audit of any app with suspicious activity"
"Second, we will restrict developers' data access even further to prevent other kinds of abuse"
"Third, we want to make sure you understand which apps you've allowed to access your data"
"While this specific issue involving Cambridge Analytica should no longer happen with new apps today, that doesn't change what happened in the past", said Mr Zuckerberg
Late on Tuesday, WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton told his followers on Twitter to delete their Facebook accounts for data breach
Cambridge Analytica received user data from Facebook app years ago that purported to be a psychological research tool, the firm was not authorised to access such information
UK's data protection watchdog sought a court warrant to search the London headquarters of Cambridge Analytica, that worked with Donald Trump's election team.
Lawmakers from the United States and the UK have demanded action after reports of the data leak of the Facebook users