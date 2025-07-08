"When World Turns Against You...": Smriti Irani To NDTV On Language Row

BJP leader Smriti Irani has a message for those who are occupied with creating friction over language across the country - "celebrate complexities".

The former Union minister in an interview with NDTV pointed out that being an Indian is what matters more than anything else.

"We celebrate the complexities. As an Indian, not as a politician, when the world turns against you, the only person you can count on is an Indian," Ms Irani said to a question on regional language wars.

"The government of the day is mindful of the cultural heritage that we celebrate," she added.

Her comments highlighting the importance of unity in a vibrant country as India where many cultures and languages exist comes amid a huge row over the Marathi language in Maharashtra, with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) members coming in conflict with those who may not speak Marathi.

In neighbouring Karnataka, local activists have often attacked people over not giving preference to the Kannada language.

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK government steered by Chief Minister MK Stalin has taken a rigid stance against the implementation of the three-language policy. The Tamil Nadu government has alleged the BJP-led Centre wants to impose the Hindi language on the southern state.

Mr Stalin on July 5 welcomed the coming together of Thackeray cousins Uddhav and Raj in support of the regional language cause.

Uddhav Thackeray, president of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, who have been fiercely opposed to the three-language policy in Maharashtra, organised the 'Voice of Marathi' rally on Saturday last to celebrate the Maharashtra government withdrawing orders on its implementation.