'When Will He Know?' Arun Jaitley Slams Rahul Gandhi For Mandsaur Speech

Share EMAIL PRINT Arun Jaitley posted his response to Rahul Gandhi's speech on Facebook New Delhi: Attacking Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his speech in Madhya Pradesh today, senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley wondered "how much does he know? when will he know?".



"Every time I listen to the view of Shri Rahul Gandhi, both inside and outside Parliament, I ask myself the same question - How much does he know? When will he know?" Arun Jaitley said in a Facebook post in response to Rahul Gandhi's speech in Mandsaur earlier in the day.



On Rahul Gandhi's accusation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has waived the loans of Rs 2.5 lakh crores of the 15 top industrialists, Arun Jaitley said this is factually and completely false.



The government, he said has not waived a single rupee due from any industrialist. The facts are to the contrary.



"Those who owed money to the banks and other creditors have been declared insolvent and removed from their companies by IBC enacted by Prime Minister Modi's Government. These loans were given largely during the UPA Government," said Arun Jaitley, who is recuperating from a kidney transplant surgery.



On Rahul Gandhi's comment that PM Modi has given Rs 35,000 crore each to two diamond jewellers who have now escaped out of country, Mr Jaitley called it false.



He added that the banking fraud started in 2011 when the UPA II was in power and it was only detected during the NDA period.



