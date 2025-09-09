"When We Go Abroad...": Piyush Goyal's Huge Thumbs Up To NDTV App

The NDTV app has got a big thumbs up from Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who has said he finds it the best app to use whenever he is abroad.

In a conversation with NDTV CEO and Editor-In-Chief Rahul Kanwal at the NDTV Profit GST Conclave on Tuesday, the Commerce and Industry Minister used the group as an example and said it would not want to benchmark itself against a small local channel but against the best.

"We benchmark ourselves internationally, we don't do it domestically. There is no point. Because NDTV is such a brand that whenever the Indian media is discussed, NDTV is mentioned first," Mr Kanwal replied.

The minister interjected, saying, "I agree with you. When we go abroad, the best app to use is the NDTV app. There is no doubt."

Mr Kanwal responded that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at the NDTV World Summit, he said that there should be an Indian media platform which becomes India's voice to the world.

"How far we can go, we will know only after some time, but the effort is in that direction," he added.

During the interaction, Mr Goyal spoke on a range of topics, including the impact of US President Donald Trump's tariffs on the relationship between India and the United States, how he felt the GST reforms could be a game-changer, and also made a push for 'swadeshi' (made-in-India) products.

"I believe that the US and India are such consequential democracies, such important countries. Our thinking, the mutual relationship between the people, the friendship between the Prime Minister and President Trump, the constant communication between ministers - sometimes it takes time, all good things take time, they come after a lot of hard work and patience. So, I don't worry. I have complete faith that India's future is very bright and this will apply also to countries who deepen their relationship and increase trade with us," the minister said.