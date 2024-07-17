'When Trump Was President, Putin Did No Invasions, Wars': Nikki Haley

Indian-American Republican leader Nikki Haley has backed Donald Trump as a "strong president" during whose tenure Russia chose not to carry out any invasion or war. Speaking hours after the Republican Party declared Trump as their presidential nominee, Haley targeted President Joe Biden and Barack Obama as she praised Trump as a "tough" leader who can prevent wars.

"When Barack Obama was president, Vladimir Putin invaded Crimea. With Joe Biden as president, Putin invaded all of Ukraine. But when Donald Trump was president, Putin did nothing. No invasions, no wars," Haley said at the Republican National Convention.

Both Obama and Biden are Democrats.

Haley further said that Putin didn't attack Ukraine when the Republicans were in power since he knew Trump was tough.

"Putin didn't attack Ukraine because he knew Donald Trump was tough. A strong president doesn't start wars, a strong president prevents wars," she added.

The former South Carolina governor was Trump's Republican rival until Super Tuesday defeats in March ended her presidential campaign.

She also praised the foreign policies of Trump tenure and stressed on unity in the aftermath of the assassination attempt on him. "In this moment, we have a chance to set aside our differences, and focus on what unites us and strengthens our country," she told the convention.

Trump survived an attack on his life on Saturday as a bullet fired by a 20-year-old gunman pierced his ear.

Haley said it's a victory for the "foreign enemies" of the US when they see Americans hate each other. "They see that today, whether it's on college campuses or in a field in Butler, Pennsylvania. But we can conquer those fears with strength and unity," the 52-year-old leader said in her speech.

Vivek Ramaswamy, another Republican who was in the nominee race, is also set to speak at the convention.