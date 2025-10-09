When Leader Withdrew From Bihar Election After Rival Called Him "Brother", Sought Blessings

In today's politics, where ideology has been replaced by caste and individualism, and debates on election platforms often turn into accusations and counter-accusations, some stories from the past still offer solace.

One instance is from the Bihar assembly election in 1977, when Congress leader Lahtan Chaudhary and Janata Party leader Parmeshwar Kunwar faced off for the Mahishi seat in Saharsa district.

The election was a close contest, but when Chaudhary's rival Kunwar sought his blessings like a younger brother, Chaudhary not only blessed him, but also immediately withdrew from his campaign.

This was not merely an election incident, but a glimpse of the spirit of Indian democracy, where the dignity of relationship was above politics. With the announcement of the Bihar election dates, this story still serves as a lesson.

In 1977, Chaudhary was the Congress candidate from the Mahishi assembly seat in Saharsa district, facing a direct contest against Janata Party's Kunwar.

After filing nominations, both candidates engaged in a public outreach in the area. During the outreach, Chaudhary visited the house of the then deputy chief of Navhatta block, Ravaneshwar Prasad Singh alias Doman Singh.

After the meeting, he began a door-to-door campaign in the village. While walking towards a temple of Lord Shiva in the village, Chaudhary saw his rival Kunwar coming toward him with supporters and stopped.

Then Kunwar bent down and took Chaudhary's blessings by touching his feet. Chaudhary also blessed him with happiness. Witnesses at the time say the two candidates discussed election matters in a cordial atmosphere.

As Chaudhary began to move forward, Kunwar stopped him and asked, "Am I a younger brother?"

Chaudhary smiled, and without wasting a moment, blessed him with victory again and moved on.

However, Kunwar interrupted him again, and asked, "Where are you going now? How can you go campaigning after blessing your younger brother with victory?"

Hearing this, Chaudhary smiled and said, "You're right." Then he left the area and went straight to his village, Karnapur.

Chaudhary was the state president of Congress in those days. After the first Bihar election in 1952, he was elected MLA from Supaul assembly seat. Subsequently, he was elected MP from Saharsa Lok Sabha seat in 1964.

The Mahishi assembly constituency was newly formed when Kunwar won the assembly election.

In 1969, Choudhary once again won the election from the Mahishi seat - and kept winning in 1972, 1980, and 1985.