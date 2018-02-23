When Justin Trudeau Played Dress-up with Indian Attires

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and his family at the Golden Temple (PTI photo)

I hope PM @JustinTrudeau and his family had a very enjoyable stay so far. I particularly look forward to meeting his children Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien. Here is a picture from my 2015 Canada visit, when I'd met PM Trudeau and Ella-Grace. pic.twitter.com/Ox0M8EL46x Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 22, 2018

Is it just me or is this choreographed cuteness all just a bit much now? Also FYI we Indians don't dress like this every day sir, not even in Bollywood. pic.twitter.com/xqAqfPnRoZ Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 21, 2018

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and his family at Delhi's Jama Masjid (PTI photo)