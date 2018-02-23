When Justin Trudeau Played Dress-up with Indian Attires

As he stepped out of his vehicle, he was greeted by PM Modi with his signature hug. PM Modi shared warm moments with Mr Trudeau's family where he hugged his daughter Ella-Grace who has been nothing but a chic young girl on this trip, donning hats and flaunting dresses as well as Indian kurtis. Yesterday, PM Modi had posted on Twitter a picture taken during his visit to Canada in 2015, in which he is pulling the ears of Ella.
The row over Khalistan apart, the buzz over Mr Trudeau's week-long India visit has also been about his choice of traditional Indian clothes. Yesterday, Mr Trudeau, dressed in a black sherwani, made a grand entry at the Canada House dinner, and displayed his Bhangra moves to the beats of dhol. However, Mr Trudeau's wardrobe of traditional Indian clothing is being seen as dress-up.
I hope PM @JustinTrudeau and his family had a very enjoyable stay so far. I particularly look forward to meeting his children Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien. Here is a picture from my 2015 Canada visit, when I'd met PM Trudeau and Ella-Grace. pic.twitter.com/Ox0M8EL46xNarendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 22, 2018
Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah thought as much, calling it "choreographed cuteness".
Mr Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and their children Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien have also been wearing Indian clothing to special events and venues.
Is it just me or is this choreographed cuteness all just a bit much now? Also FYI we Indians don't dress like this every day sir, not even in Bollywood. pic.twitter.com/xqAqfPnRoZOmar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 21, 2018