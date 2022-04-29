'When (Akhilesh Yadav) Couldn't Fulfil Own Dream...': Mayawati Ups Attack

Akhilesh Yadav had formed an alliance with Mayawati's BSP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Uttar Pradesh politician Mayawati today put out a series of tweets mocking her rival-turned-ally-turned-bitter-rival Akhilesh Yadav for saying he wanted her to become Prime Minister. A person who can't achieve his own dream of becoming Chief Minister can hardly talk, she sneered.

Akhilesh Yadav had said that his Samajwadi Party tied up with Mayawati's BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election because he wanted her to become Prime Minister.

"When the Samajwadi Party chief could not fulfil his own dream of becoming (Uttar Pradesh) Chief Minister even after securing the votes of Muslims and Yadavs and forming an alliance with several parties, how can he fulfil the dream of others to become Prime Minister," Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

The former Chief Minister also pointed out that the Samajwadi Party managed to win only five seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 election despite stitching up an alliance with the BSP. "Even after an alliance with the BSP, they could win only five seats, so how can they make the BSP chief PM? So they should stop making such childish statements," she tweeted.

The Samajwadi Party and the BSP, who tied up after decades of acrimony for the 2019 national election, ended their brief alliance after being decimated by the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. They have since sparred frequently.

Mayawati had on Thursday said she had never aspired to become President of India but would rather be Prime Minister or Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh to help the downtrodden.

"I have not spent my life in comfort and have struggled to work on the path shown by Babasaheb Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram to ensure that their followers and the downtrodden stand on their feet. Everyone knows that this can be done not by becoming President, but by becoming Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh or the Prime Minister of the country," she had said.

The comments were apparently in response to Akhilesh Yadav saying that the BSP had transferred its votes to the ruling BJP in the recent Uttar Pradesh election. It would be interesting to see, he had said, whether the BJP made Mayawati President in return.

Mayawati tweeted today: "Irrespective of whether I become Chief Minister or Prime Minister in the future, I can never become President of the country in the interest of the weaker and neglected sections. Therefore, the SP's dream of having its own Chief Minister in Uttar Pradesh will never be fulfilled."

Asked about Mayawati's comments, Akhilesh Yadav told reporters on Thursday, "I am happy with the statement. I also wanted that. Last time (in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls), we struck up the alliance for this. Had the alliance continued, the people of the Bahujan Samaj, the BSP and those who follow the principles of BR Ambedkar would have seen who would become Prime Minister."