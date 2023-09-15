Wheels Of Jaipur-Bound Express Train Catch Fire In Rajasthan, No Casualties

The train resumed its journey shortly after the fire was put out, officials informed. (Representational)

The wheels of the Jaipur AC Double Decker Express train en route to Jaipur from New Delhi caught fire on Thursday night, officials said.

Dausa Station Master Radheshyam Meena said railway staff were alerted to a few sparks that were noticed in the wheels of the C5 coach of the express train before it arrived at the Dausa station.

"Once the train reached the Dausa railway station, alert railway staff put out the blaze using extinguishers and mud," Meena added.

The train resumed its journey shortly after the fire was put out, officials informed, adding that the incident triggered panic among the passengers.

No casualties have been reported.

