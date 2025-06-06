Mumbai Doctor Loses Arm During Robbery On Moving Train

A 50-year-old Mumbai-based doctor lost a part of his arm after he and his wife fell on the railway tracks during a robbery on a moving train.

Yogesh Deshmukh, 50, and his wife Deepali Deshmukh, 44, both doctors, were travelling with their nine-year-old daughter in the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Kurla)-Nanded Express on Wednesday.

The robbery occurred between Kanjunmarg and Bhandup. Just 15 minutes after the train had left Kurla terminus, a robber tried to snatch Ms Deshmukh's handbag. She resisted. As she held on to her handbag, the robber dragged her along till the gate of the coach.

Her husband, who was sleeping on the upper berth, rushed to her rescue. Trying to save her, both fell on the tracks. Ms Deshmukh suffered bruises while a part of her husband's arm was crushed under the train.

By that time, the train had slowed, and the robber had jumped off with the handbag.

No railway security personnel were present during the incident.

Ms Deshmukh told the police that she and her husband tried to contact the police helpline but were not aware of their location. A tempo driver noticed them asking for help and took them to a private hospital.

The couple's minor daughter was safely disembarked at Kalyan, and the authorities were informed about the incident.

Railway Police have registered a case against unidentified robbers and are going through CCTV footage to identify the suspect.