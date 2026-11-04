WhatsApp SIM Binding: International Travellers Could Face Problems, Claims Study

Government's mandate to WhatsApp and other messaging apps to follow its SIM-binding rule may lead to operational challenges and additional expenses for international travellers, a study has claimed. The measure would require messaging platforms to ensure their services work only when an active SIM linked to the account is present in the device. The new rules will come into effect from January 1, 2027. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) says the move is aimed at curbing cyber fraud and the misuse of Indian mobile numbers.

The study titled 'Rethinking India's SIM Binding Mandate: An Empirical Assessment' by think tank Esya Centre is based on responses from 2,033 consumers across 18 Indian cities and 353 businesses across 17 cities.

It found that only 33 per cent of surveyed international travellers use an Indian SIM with an active roaming plan, while 67.1 per cent rely on alternatives such as local SIM cards, Wi-Fi-only access or secondary SIM arrangements.

Nearly 98.88 per cent of surveyed consumers said losing messaging access due to an inactive primary SIM would cause moderate to extreme inconvenience.

They pointed out that periodic re-authentication, especially during travel, would interrupt conversations. Though the telecom department has replaced mandatory six-hour logouts with risk-based logouts, users say it will be a hassle during international travel.

The study also highlights the growing dependence of Indian businesses on internet-based messaging services for customer interactions, employee coordination and service delivery. Among surveyed businesses, 92 per cent rely on companion-device access, while 86 per cent use the same business number across multiple devices.

Restrictions on such arrangements could significantly disrupt business operations. Approximately 78 per cent of surveyed businesses anticipate that restricting access to a single handset would be extremely or moderately disruptive, while 83.5 per cent expect delays and operational errors. Further, 82 per cent report that forced logouts would disrupt ongoing information exchange and workflows.

The telecom department had first issued directions to service providers on November 28, 2025, to ensure compliance with its SIM-binding norms by March 28, 2026. In April, the deadline was extended to December 31, 2026 following requests from the industry.