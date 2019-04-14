WhatsApp, Facebook And Instagram Down For Many Users Around The World

Many WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram users around the world are issues using the services.

The outage tracking website downdetector.com showed that there are more than 9000 people reporting issues with Facebook. Facebook began to experience issues at about 6.30pm, according to tracking website.

Downdetector.com also showed that there were issues with WhatsApp and Instagram, but with relatively lower count of outage reports. This is the latest outage ever since Facebook faced its biggest one last month.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users took to twitter to voice their frustration.

Instagram, Facebook and Whatsapp



They are down! — Polycarp Boss (@Polycarpboss) April 14, 2019

Instagram and Facebook are down. I clearly don't know how to act now. — damini (@daminivpatel) April 14, 2019

Facebook had experienced one of its longest outages in March, when some users around the globe faced trouble accessing Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for over 24 hours.

There are more than 1.52 billion daily active Facebook users, according to the social media network's website.

