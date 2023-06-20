What To Expect From PM Modi's 1st State Visit To US

The prime minister will also address a joint sitting of the United States Congress on June 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left New Delhi for his three-day landmark state visit to the United States today. The Prime Minister has been invited by US President Joe Biden who will be hosting him for a state dinner on June 22.

The visit is being seen as a key milestone to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two nations. The Prime Minister's schedule involves a rare address to the joint session of the US Congress, meetings with business leaders and Indian expats, and a state dinner at the White House.

Here's what to expect from the prime minister's US visit: