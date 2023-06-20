What To Expect From PM Modi's 1st State Visit To US

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi left New Delhi for his three-day landmark state visit to the United States today. The Prime Minister has been invited by US President Joe Biden who will be hosting him for a state dinner on June 22.
The visit is being seen as a key milestone to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two nations. The Prime Minister's schedule involves a rare address to the joint session of the US Congress, meetings with business leaders and Indian expats, and a state dinner at the White House.
Here's what to expect from the prime minister's US visit:
- A potential jet engine manufacturing deal which can prove transformational to Indian airspace is anticipated. General Electric may produce the GE-F414 jet engine in India, in a multi-million-dollar deal with Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL).
- The prime minister is also expected to discuss India's trade ties with the US during his bilateral talks with President Biden at the White House. A major topic of discussion can be the visa wait time issue that has seen Indians facing a waiting period of up to 600 days for the process.
- The US is also expected to ask India to join the trade pillar under the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF).
- The prime minister will also address a joint sitting of the United States Congress on June 22 – the first Indian prime minister to do so twice.
- He is expected to meet business leaders of 20 top American companies and is also expected to address a gathering of more than 1,500 diaspora and business leaders.