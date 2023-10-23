What Tejashwi Yadav Said On Nitish Kumar Calling BJP Leader 'Friend For Life'

Tejashwi Yadav played down Nitish Kumar's 'friendship' remark (File)

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday played down Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'friendship' remark made towards a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader. Yadav said that there is no point in discussion on this.

"There is no point in discussion on this. It has no meaning. We all know that the Bihar government is running successfully, and there is great cooperation within the government. There have been a lot of development works done in the state. People have a problem with that", Tejashwi Yadav said while speaking to reporters in Bihar's Patna.

Speaking about the five poll-bound states, Yadav said, "You all are aware of what will happen. The BJP is sure to lose all the states".

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while pointing towards a BJP leader from the stage said "All the people we have here, are our friends. You will remain connected to me as long as I live."

Nitish was speaking at the convocation ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Motihari.

"All the people we have here are our friends. We are different, you are different, does it mean our friendship will end? You will remain connected to me as long as I live. We will all work together. President, we are very happy that you are here. We would like you to keep coming here. We will show you the entire Champaran once, the land of Mahatma Gandhi," Nitish Kumar said.

The RJD, an ally of Nitish Kumar, however, played down the comments saying the Bihar Chief Minister was speaking of his personal relationships.

"Radha Mohan Singh (of BJP) was sitting in front, so he spoke about his personal relationship. There is no mention of any party. People interpreted him incorrectly" said RJD's Shakti Yadav.

The BJP also distanced itself from the comments and said it has no connection any more with Nitish Kumar.

"Nitish Kumar has left, we have asked him to leave. BJP clearly believes that we are together in development but there is a fight on principles. Amit Shah has said that he has no connection with Nitish Kumar" said Saket Choudhary, the state BJP chief.

