What Sushil Modi Said About Late Night Developments In Maharashtra

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Sunday lashed out at those who were critical of Maharashtra Governor's early morning decision to administer oath to Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.



Sushil Modi took to Twitter to say that many significant events had taken place in the middle of the night.



"Those who are lamenting the lifting President's rule and the formation of a new government at night in Maharashtra should know that India gained its independence at midnight. The Union Jack was lowered at night," he tweeted in Hindi.

"The puja of Shakti (goddess of power) during Navratri and Laxmi puja during Diwali also take place in the night," he added.



In a stunning twist, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Saturday morning.



Shiv-Sena, NCP and Congress combine moved a petition in the Supreme Court on Saturday evening. On Sunday, the Supreme Court, while hearing a joint plea by NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena, asked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and the centre to produce relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am on Monday.

