What Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan Said At Gandhi Event Hosted By PM Modi

Shah Rukh Khan said there is a need to reintroduce Mahatma Gandhi to India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with Bollywood actors and filmmakers, including Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, to discuss initiatives to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

A cultural video based on Gandhi's life, teachings and values featuring eight leading actors was also shown during the interaction at PM Modi's official residence.

"Spreading the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi through cinema, ensuring more youngsters are well-acquainted with the ideals of Gandhi Ji... We exchanged thoughts on a wide range of subjects," PM Modi said.

"Our film and entertainment industry is diverse and vibrant. Its impact internationally is also immense. Our films, music and dance have become very good ways of connecting people as well as societies," the prime minister added.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan thanked him for bringing the industry together for such a cause. "I truly believe that Gandhiji needs to be re-loaded. Gandhiji 2.0 is what we need because the world is changing. You have digitalized everything," he said with Prime Minister Narendra Modi by his side during the event.

I would like to thank PM @narendramodi for brining us all together, that too for a cause such as this (Mahatma Gandhi).



I feel we need to re-introduce Gandhi Ji to India and the world: noted actor @iamsrkpic.twitter.com/JE8Ibv09Ue - PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 19, 2019

Aamir Khan said that he was inspired by PM Modi's wonderful interaction and open discussion. "It was a really wonderful interaction we had with the Prime Minister today. He was very inspiring, very warm and very deep in what he had to say."

Among those present in the meeting were Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, directors Rajkumar Hirani, Rajkumar Santoshi, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari and producers Ekta Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Jayantilal Gada.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani brought eight leading actors together for a 100-second video on Mahatma Gandhi, which was launched by the PM at his official residence.

Deeply honoured to have played a small part in showcasing Mahatma Gandhiji's greatness. Celebrating and saluting 150 years of the Mahatma #ChangeWithin - https://t.co/HdsUTwCccS - Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) October 19, 2019

Kangana Ranaut hailed the initiatives taken by the prime minister. "Modiji is the first prime minister who is so inclusive of art and artistes and the film industry. Nobody has given respect and recognised the soft power of art and artistes in the country before," she said.

TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor shared that this is the first time that she felt somebody understood the industry better than its insiders.

PM @narendramodi understands the power of our industry, says @ektaravikapoor after interacting with the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/IrD6BYmP6H - PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 19, 2019

The PM tweeted pictures with the fraternity, saying the "interaction with leading film personalities and cultural icons was fruitful". "The members of the film industry came with a lot of suggestions. I am happy to share that we have addressed them to ensure more people can see the brilliant work done by our film personalities," PM Modi tweeted.

October 2nd marked the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who was born in 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat.

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi also appealed to the gathering to pay a visit to the museum made in Dandi, the place where Gandhi completed the salt march.

