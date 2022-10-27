What Rishi Sunak Told NDTV About Billionaire Father-In-Law When He First Became MP

Rishi Sunak, who succeeds Liz Truss as UK PM, is married to Akshata Murty, daughter of Infosys founder.

“Net-net, a huge benefit” is how Rishi Sunak, the UK's new Prime Minister, described having Indian tech pioneer NR Narayana Murthy as his father-in-law. But he did add, in the 2015 interview with NDTV, that it's “obviously very intimidating” as well.

The interview was done just after he first became an MP of the Conservative Party, seven years before he became the UK's first Indian-origin, first non-white PM; also its youngest in 200 years.

“He gives great advice,” he said about Mr Murthy, whose daughter Akshata, a fashion designer and businesswoman, he met in college in the US. They got married in 2009.

“My favourite quote from him is: In god we trust, but everyone else needs to bring data to the table,” said the former financial analyst about his father-in-law.

About dinner-table discussions with the Infosys founder, Mr Sunak, then just shy of 35, said to the interviewer, “You are more used to hearing it than I am. He is a well-respected man in India… He always tells me to live with integrity and do the right thing.”

He also noted that Mr Murthy was in his constituency, Richmond, to support him. “I feel very fortunate to have someone like him as family.”