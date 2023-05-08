What Led To Kerala Boat Tragedy? A Look At Major Lapses

Search operations are underway to rescue those who are still missing.

As many as 22 people, including seven children, lost their lives when a houseboat overturned and sank in Kerala's Malappuram district on Sunday.

According to the police, multiple rules were broken that led to the deaths of so many people.

The double-decker boat was overcrowded. Around 40 people had bought tickets for the ride but many others had entered without buying one.

According to reports, the passengers were not given lifejackets. The boat was not issued with a safety certificate which is mandatory for tourist boats. Additionally, it was in the waters late in the evening on Sunday despite a ban on boat rides post-sunset.

A case has been registered against the boat's owner, who is now missing, for culpable homicide, the police said.

Search operations are underway to rescue those who are still missing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each victim. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced a day of mourning as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives.