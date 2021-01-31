What Kareena Kapoor Said After PM's Radio Message On Women Empowerment

Women today are "equal participant in nation-building," Kareena Kapoor wrote. (File)

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan said women's participation in the society is "increasing manifold," referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Mann ki Baat" address in which he highlighted women empowerment.

PM Modi addressed the 73rd episode of the ''Mann ki Baat'' program and the first episode of the year 2021 on Sunday. Praising various departments and discussing many important events in the country, the prime minister also underlined the increasing participation of the country's women in different fields.

"From flying non-stop commercial flights to taking part in Republic Day parades, women's participation is increasing manifold. Desh ki Beti (Nation's daughter) today is fearless, courageous, and an equal participant in nation-building activities," she said on her Instagram account, tagging the official Instagram account of the PM and noted,"#WomenSupportingWomen #MannKiBaat #PMOINDIA" in the caption.

The Prime Minister accentuated the historic move where Air India's longest direct route flight with the all-women pilot team on January 11 landed at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru from San Francisco, flying over the North Pole and covering a distance of about 16,000 kilometers.

"You must have seen two women IAF officers creating history in this year's Republic Day parade. Be it any field, the participation of the nation's women is continuously increasing," PM Modi said.

Two IAF women officers became the first women pilots to participate in the Republic Day parade. India's one of the first three women fighter pilots, Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth, became the first woman fighter pilot to be part of the Indian Air Force contingent at the Republic Day parade.

Flight Lieutenant Swati Rathore became the first woman to be part of the flypast over Rajpath as she flew a Mi-17 V5 helicopter in a formation of four choppers.