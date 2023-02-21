Pak Audience "All Clapped": Javed Akhtar On Viral "26/11 Attackers" Remark

Music icon Javed Akhtar, whose comment about 26/11 attackers roaming free in Pakistan went viral on social media, told NDTV today that his response was extremely well-received by the audience across the border too. Mr Akhtar was in Pakistan last week for a festival in Lahore in memory of legendary Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

Asked about the comment today in an exclusive interview, the writer and poet told NDTV: "They all clapped. They agreed with me. There are many people who admire India, want to have a relationship with us".

"We tend to think of countries as monolith. That is not the case. How do we connect with millions of people who want to connect with India," he added.

Asked if this is then the right time to engage in talks, Mr Akhtar said, "I don't have that kind of calibre"(to respond to this query)".

"People who are in power, who are holding that position, understand what is happening, what is the situation how to go about it. Pakistan Army, Pakistani people, Pakistani establishment are not on the same page," he added.

Asked if he believed a middle ground is needed for talks, he said, "People who run the country know better. My information is little. We in India have very limited information about Pak people. Same is the case with them".

In the video that has gone viral, Mr Akhtar is seen responding to someone in the audience saying: "You have visited Pakistan so many times. When you go back do you tell your people that these are good people. They aren't just bombing us but also greeting us with garlands and love?"

"We should not blame each other. It will solve nothing," Mr Akhtar responded. "The atmosphere is tense, that should be doused. We are people from Mumbai, we have seen the attack on our city. They (attackers) did not come from Norway or Egypt. They are still roaming free in your country. So if there is anger in the Hindustani's heart, you can't complain," he added.

His comments were hailed by all on social media and some even termed it a "surgical strike".