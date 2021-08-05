What Is Retrospective Tax: 5 Points

Ideally, retrospective tax is to make adjustments when policies in the past and the present are so vastly different that tax paid before under the old policy could be said to have been less.

Retrospective tax could correct that situation by charging tax under the existing policy.

However, retrospective tax faces resistance because taxpayers would have paid under the earlier regime by complying with the rules at that time, and taking into account their entire budgeting ecosystem.

Prudent financial management may get disrupted when retrospective tax is charged since taxpayers would be paying an additional amount.