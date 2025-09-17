What Is H3N2? All About the Viral Infection, Symptoms, and Recovery Period

As Delhi-NCR grapples with a spike in flu-like illnesses, the H3N2 virus, a subtype of Influenza A, has emerged as the dominant strain behind the current wave of infections. This viral outbreak is affecting nearly 7 out of 10 households in areas like Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad, as per a recent survey by LocalCircles.

What Is H3N2?

H3N2 is a subtype of the influenza A virus, identified by its surface proteins: haemagglutinin type 3 (H3) and neuraminidase type 2 (N2). It is one of the strains that causes seasonal flu and is known to mutate over time, making it capable of triggering recurring outbreaks with varying intensity. H3N2 tends to hit vulnerable groups harder, especially young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes, or heart disease.

Symptoms to Watch Out For

H3N2 typically begins with a sudden high fever, chills, sore throat, persistent cough, headache, and severe fatigue. Nasal congestion and body aches are also common. Some patients, especially children, may experience gastrointestinal issues like nausea or diarrhoea. While typical flu symptoms resolve in about 5-7 days, many current patients report recovery periods stretching beyond 10 days, with cough and fatigue lingering.

Recovery and When to Seek Help

Most people recover at home with rest, hydration, and over-the-counter medications. However, prolonged high fever, breathing difficulties, or chest pain require immediate medical attention. Doctors may prescribe antiviral medications like oseltamivir if treatment begins early.

Preventive Measures

To avoid infection, regular handwashing, wearing masks in crowded areas, maintaining ventilation, and getting the seasonal flu vaccine, especially for high-risk groups, are highly recommended. Early detection and prompt care remain critical in curbing the spread and severity of H3N2.