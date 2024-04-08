'What If I'm Carrying Nuclear Bomb': Akasa Fliers Arrested At Delhi Airport

The accused were from Gujarat (Representational)

Two persons were arrested by the police for allegedly saying that they were carrying a 'nuclear bomb' during frisking at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on April 5, officials said today.

They were identified as Jignesh Malani and Kashyap Kumar Lalani from Rajkot in Gujarat.

Police said the passengers, Jignesh Malan and Kashyap Kumar Lalani, questioned the necessity of security screening and said they were checked before boarding the Akasa Air flight.

"Secondary Ladder Point Security (SLPC) for Akasa Air flight (DEL-AMD) was going... staff asked Jignesh Malani and Kashyap Kumar Lalani for frisking. During frisking, one of them commented, "What are you checking when it is already done?," the FIR said.

The staff replied very politely, "Sir, it is a duty and an additional security measure for the security of the aircraft and its occupants."

In response, one of the passengers allegedly replied, "Aap kya karoge main nuclear bomb le jaa raha hun? (What would you do if I'm carrying a nuclear bomb?)"

After that, the passengers were not allowed to board the flight to ensure the safety of all occupants and the aircraft.

A case under Section 182, 505(1)(b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered based on the complaint and subsequent inquiry.