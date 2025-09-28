What Haryana Police Said On Theft At Mary Kom's Faridabad Home

The Haryana Police said on Sunday that a crime branch team has arrived at the residence of the Indian boxer Mary Kom and is investigating the matter.

The police official added that they are collecting evidence from the site and reviewing the CCTV footage to gather information about the theft incident that had occurred

While speaking to reporters, Surajkund Police Station SHO Prahlad Singh said, "The house was locked as the residents had gone out and theft was reported yesterday. We are gathering evidence and checking CCTV. This is the house of Mary Kom. The matter is under investigation by 5-7 teams of the Crime Branch."

The police official further added that the investigation into the matter is ongoing and more details about the incident will be shared soon.

Earlier, an incident of theft had reportedly occurred at the residence of Indian boxer and Olympic bronze medalist Mary Kom in Faridabad, Haryana, on September 24.

On Saturday, India's Olympic medal-winning boxer Mary Kom spoke about the theft that happened at her Faridabad house and stated that she has informed the police.

Speaking with ANI on the theft reported at her residence in Faridabad, Ms Kom said, "I am not at home. I will know exactly when I reach home. CCTV footage shows them (thieves) taking away the TV and other things. I was told by my neighbours that this happened on September 24. This happened at my Faridabad home... I have informed the police."

Mary is the first female boxer in boxing history to have captured six world titles. The five-time Asian champion was the first female boxer from India to take home a gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games.

After winning the 2012 Olympic medal, Mary took a break to care for her third child. She marked her return but sealed her place at the summit in the 2018 World Championships, which was held in Delhi. She dominated with a 5-0 win over Ukraine's Hanna Okhota for her sixth world title. A year later, she went on to clinch her eighth world medal, the most by any male or female boxer.

