What Giriraj Singh Told Officer Who Didn't Step Out Of Car To Talk To Him

Giriraj Singh reportedly became upset over the officers action. (File)

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday reportedly scolded a government official in Bihar's Begusarai for not stepping down from a vehicle while speaking to him.

Giriraj Singh has been touring flood-affected areas of his Lok Sabha constituency since Saturday.

Today morning, while Giriraj Singh was walking with his supporters and a police officer, the car of a Sub-Divisional Officer pulled up close by.

When Giriraj Singh addressed the official, he replied from within the car, enraging the minister's supporters.

"Why would he alight from his vehicle. He is a babu (a bureaucrat). I will greet him with folded hands," Giriraj Singh was heard saying.

The official, then, got out of his car and tried to pacify Giriraj Singh, who gave him a piece of his mind.

"While touring this area, I have heard a lot of good things about you. Please ensure that more of this does not happen," he told the officer.

"You must ensure that relief is provided to all the people of the sub-division without any discrimination. I remember that a relief camp had been set up here in 2016. A camp should be set up again. Else, I am going to stage a dharna in front of your premises," he told the official, who nodded with folded hands.

Giriraj Singh also said that he would apprise Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of the situation.

"Please do not remain under the illusion that I will be content with speaking to you. I am going to speak to the Chief Minister as well as the Chief Secretary about the flood in my constituency. So you better set your house in order," he warned the officer.

