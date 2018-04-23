What About 15 Lakh In Accounts Promised By PM Modi, Asked RTI. The Reply

In 2014, Mr Modi, while campaigning for the Lok Sabha election, promised to bring back black money from abroad to India and deposit Rs 15 lakh from it to every citizen's bank account. The promise had provided the opposition parties, including the Congress and Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal, a huge opportunity to target the government.
The RTI request was filed two years later, on November 26, 2016 -- 18 days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a ban on Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes. Applicant Mohan Kumar Sharma has now said complete information has not been given to him by the Prime Minister's Office and the Reserve Bank of India, reported PTI.
In its reply to Chief Information Commissioner RK Mathur, the PM's Office said the answer sought did not come under the definition of 'information' under Section 2(f) of the RTI Act, PTI reported. The applicant had also sought information on how the print media came to have advance information about the demonetisation -- another request that the PMO said does not fall under the ambit of Section 2(f).
(With Inputs From PTI)