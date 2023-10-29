'What A Sight': Internet Erupts With Joy As India Beat England

Cricket fans were elated with the outcome and took to X to celebrate the win

India emerged victorious against England in a thrilling match in the ongoing 2023 World Cup. India beat England by 100 runs in a low-scoring thriller. Mohammed Shami (4 for 22) shone with a four-wicket haul in Lucknow as India successfully defended a total of 229 for 9 against the title holders England.

Shami (4/22) and Bumrah (3/32) stole the show with the ball for the unstoppable hosts as England batters once against cut a sorry figure as they slumped to 129 all out in 34.5 overs for their fifth loss in six games.

Cricket fans were elated with the outcome and took to X, formerly Twitter to celebrate the win.

A user wrote, "Can't Stop, Won't Stop! Rohit Sharma's Team India is on a roll - 6/6."

Another user wrote, "Rohit Sharma... India's best batter in challenging conditions..."

rohit sharma…. india's best batter in challenging conditions… #INDvENG — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) October 29, 2023

Many social media users shared videos of fireworks after defeating England in Ekana Stadium.

"The DESERVING player of the match goes to ROHIT SHARMA.!!! The Hitman," the third user wrote.

The DESERVING player of the match goes to ROHIT SHARMA.!!!



The Hitman.!🐐#INDvENGpic.twitter.com/BirvuSQXuU — ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) October 29, 2023

"Bumrah and Shami destroying England batting lineup in Lucknow," the fourth user wrote.

Bumrah and Shami destroying England batting lineup in Lucknow 💥 #INDvENGpic.twitter.com/qy9uJIJf0V — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) October 29, 2023

"An Incredible Innings by Rohit Sharma," the fifth user commented.

It was Rohit Sharma's 87 and Suryakumar Yadav's 49 that helped India post a fighting total after England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl.

England are virtually out of semifinal contention while India, the only unbeaten side in the tournament, are almost there.