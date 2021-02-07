'Bengal's Politics Biggest Reason For Its Condition': PM Modi At Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Assam and West Bengal today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today compared the Mamata Banerjee government in Bengal to a second version of the Left Front government. "Bengal's politics is the biggest reason for its condition," he said at a political rally in Haldia -- considered the stronghold of former Trinamool minister Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the BJP in December.

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, PM Modi said there has been a "rebirth of communism" under her government.

This is PM Modi's second official visit to Bengal within two weeks. His first visit -- held in January to mark the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, one of the state's icons -- had triggered huge flashpoint with the state's Trinamool Congress government after the "Jai Shri Ram" slogan controversy.